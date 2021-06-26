Markets
LME official prices
26 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2108.00 2397.50 9390.50 2198.50 18192.00 32100.00 2896.00 2291.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2108.00 2397.50 9390.50 2198.50 18192.00 32100.00 2896.00 2291.00
3-months Buyer 2090.00 2424.00 9420.50 2208.50 18168.00 30495.00 2908.50 2270.00
3-months Seller 2090.00 2424.00 9420.50 2208.50 18168.00 30495.00 2908.50 2270.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 26570.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 26570.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
