KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 25, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,197.58 High: 5,253.82 Low: 5,176.60 Net Change: (-) 42.87 Volume ('000): 687,498 Value ('000): 18,944,059 Makt Cap 1,446,893,392,143 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,461.25 NET CH. (-) 139.46 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,131.73 NET CH. (-) 95.35 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,805.04 NET CH. (-) 3.88 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,115.56 NET CH. (-) 43.49 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,410.04 NET CH. (+) 24.73 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-June-2021 ====================================

