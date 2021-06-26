Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 25, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,197.58
High: 5,253.82
Low: 5,176.60
Net Change: (-) 42.87
Volume ('000): 687,498
Value ('000): 18,944,059
Makt Cap 1,446,893,392,143
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,461.25
NET CH. (-) 139.46
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,131.73
NET CH. (-) 95.35
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,805.04
NET CH. (-) 3.88
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,115.56
NET CH. (-) 43.49
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,410.04
NET CH. (+) 24.73
------------------------------------
As on: 25-June-2021
====================================
