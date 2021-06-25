ANL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.35%)
ASC 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.6%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 96.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.1%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.28%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.79%)
FCCL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.46%)
HASCOL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
JSCL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
KAPCO 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.85%)
TRG 155.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.18%)
UNITY 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
WTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,214 Decreased By ▼ -27.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 27,157 Decreased By ▼ -75.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 47,792 Decreased By ▼ -170.64 (-0.36%)
KSE30 19,179 Decreased By ▼ -120 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan firms against dollar, but US inflation could renew downward pressure

  • Higher interest rates traditionally help support the dollar.
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan firmed slightly against the U.S dollar on Friday after a stronger fixing by the central bank, but analysts expected renewed pressure on the Chinese currency if data later shows US inflation rose further.

Investors are eyeing the release of the US core personal consumption expenditures index at 1230 GMT after the Federal Reserve indicated last week it may raise rates earlier than expected. The yuan opened at 6.4639 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4642 at midday. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4744 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4824.

PBOC has repeatedly warned against one-way bets of the yuan, which hit a three-year high against the greenback in late May.

"PBOC prefers to keep the trade-weighted RMB largely stable this year, while likely allowing USD/CNY to be a function of dollar moves amid dollar strengthening post June," HSBC said in a note on Friday.

The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of major currencies, has pulled back since it reached a two-month high on June 18 after the Fed signalled higher rates in 2023. It fell to 91.771 on Friday from the previous close of 91.847.

US President Joe Biden has accepted a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill to boost infrastructure investment.

Investors had been looking to an infrastructure agreement to extend the recovery in the world's largest economy, but some economists worry that the massive fiscal stimulus could push inflation higher.

HSBC estimates that the US 10-year treasury yield , which has picked up gradually from a near four-month-low of 1.45% on June 18, will rise further and reach 1.8% by year-end.

Higher interest rates traditionally help support the dollar.

A trader at a Chinese bank expected the yuan to remain range-bound, as many overseas-listed companies rush to buy foreign currencies for dividend payment, but said Chinese companies were also keen to sell the dollar.

China Yuan PBOC US inflation RMB largely

Yuan firms against dollar, but US inflation could renew downward pressure

Tarin explains IMF challenge

Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Salaried employees: Income tax exemption being restored on medical reimbursement

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

28 civilians killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters