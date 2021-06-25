ANL 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.53%)
ASC 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.09%)
ASL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
DGKC 123.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.32%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.52%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HUBC 82.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
JSCL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.91%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.73%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PTC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.39%)
TRG 156.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.17%)
UNITY 43.29 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
WTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
BR100 5,216 Decreased By ▼ -25.84 (-0.49%)
BR30 27,155 Decreased By ▼ -77.34 (-0.28%)
KSE100 47,845 Decreased By ▼ -117.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,227 Decreased By ▼ -71.92 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
HK police chief, security secretary to take on new roles

  • Lee, Tang and Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng have been key players in Beijing's push to reassert its control over the former British colony.
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong Secretary of Security John Lee and police chief Chris Tang will take on new roles as part of a government reshuffle, China's state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.

Lee will replace Matthew Cheung as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's deputy, while Tang will replace Lee, Xinhua said. Earlier, media reported that Tang would be replaced by one of his deputies, Raymond Siu.

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam is due to hold a news conference before noon.

Beijing's imposition of a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong in June 2020 was China's first major step to set the global financial hub onto an authoritarian path, impacting most aspects of life in the city.

Lee, Tang and Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng have been key players in Beijing's push to reassert its control over the former British colony.

Lam and about 60 senior public figures are set to travel to Beijing on Monday for the Communist Party's centenary celebrations, the first time the chief executive will be out of town for the official anniversary of Hong Kong's 1997 handover, the South China Morning Post said.

HK police chief, security secretary to take on new roles

