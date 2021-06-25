Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
25 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
(UBLP-ETF) UBL 30.06.2021 7.20%(i) - - - 28.06.2021
Pakistan Enterprise Year End to 28.06.2021
===============================================================================================================
