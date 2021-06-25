KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== (UBLP-ETF) UBL 30.06.2021 7.20%(i) - - - 28.06.2021 Pakistan Enterprise Year End to 28.06.2021 ===============================================================================================================

