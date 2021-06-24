ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

KSE-100 Index breaks three-day losing streak

  • Ends 62 points higher but stays below 48,000
Ali Ahmed 24 Jun 2021

The KSE-100 Index, widely considered a benchmark for market performance, inched up for the first time during the week, closing 61.84 points or 0.13% higher to end a three-day losing streak on Thursday.

After oscillating in both directions during the trading session, the KSE-100 inched up to 48,118 but muted participation ensured the index ended below 48,000.

At close of trading on Thursday, the KSE-100 ended marginally positive, finishing at 47,962.54. It has now cumulatively shed 275 points since earlier this week when it began trading at 48,238.

KSE-100 declines for third successive session

Meanwhile, investors remained concern over the ongoing plenary meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that is likely to announce its decision regarding Pakistan’s stay on the ‘grey list’ on Friday.

Volume on the all-share index improved from 619.11 million shares on Wednesday to 638.69 million shares. The value of shares traded during the session clocked in at Rs16.37 billion.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 97.54 million shares, followed by Pace (Pak) Ltd. (35.66 million), and Silk Bank Ltd (33.77 million).

Shares of 421 companies were traded during the day with 207 registering an increase, while those of 187 declined. Share prices of 27 companies remained unchanged.

fatf PSX KSE 100 index IPO

