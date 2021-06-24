KSE-100 Index breaks three-day losing streak

The KSE-100 Index, widely considered a benchmark for market performance, inched up for the first time during the week, closing 61.84 points or 0.13% higher to end a three-day losing streak on Thursday.

After oscillating in both directions during the trading session, the KSE-100 inched up to 48,118 but muted participation ensured the index ended below 48,000.

At close of trading on Thursday, the KSE-100 ended marginally positive, finishing at 47,962.54. It has now cumulatively shed 275 points since earlier this week when it began trading at 48,238.

Meanwhile, investors remained concern over the ongoing plenary meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that is likely to announce its decision regarding Pakistan’s stay on the ‘grey list’ on Friday.

Volume on the all-share index improved from 619.11 million shares on Wednesday to 638.69 million shares. The value of shares traded during the session clocked in at Rs16.37 billion.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 97.54 million shares, followed by Pace (Pak) Ltd. (35.66 million), and Silk Bank Ltd (33.77 million).

Shares of 421 companies were traded during the day with 207 registering an increase, while those of 187 declined. Share prices of 27 companies remained unchanged.