LHC issues release orders of PML-N's Khwaja Asif

  • On December 29, 2020, Asif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in assets beyond means case
  • NAB said Asif received money from Dubai and its details were not provided to them
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 24 Jun 2021

(Karachi) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued the release orders for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khwaja Asif in the assets-beyond-means case, local media reported on Thursday.

The decision was announced by LHC bench, comprising Justice Alia Neelam and Justice Shahbaz Rizvi.

A court official carrying the release order of Asif went to Kot Lakhpat Jail and delivered it to the prison authorities.

LHC allows post-arrest bail to Asif

On December 29, 2020, the PML-N leader was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He filed a bail application on March 27, 2021.

Asif, in his bail plea, stated that he was arrested by NAB on December 29 in assets beyond means case and money-laundering charges.

He told the court that he had already submitted details sought by NAB and claimed that the anti-corruption watchdog has not shared any of the records turned in by him.

LHC issues notices to NAB

The NAB officials had argued that the PML-N leader had been elected as a senator in 1991 and his assets in 1993 had amounted to Rs5.1million. They added that Asif continued to be elected as an MNA from 1993 to 2018.

They told the court that the PML-N leader had earned Rs50 million from a local business, earned a total income close to Rs333 million and had invested Rs157 million. Meanwhile, Asif's total expenses had been Rs454 million.

They contended that Asif had received money from Dubai and details of its nature and money trail were not provided.

