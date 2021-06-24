ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,974 Increased By ▲ 73.18 (0.15%)
KSE30 19,305 Increased By ▲ 45.77 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Oil gains as US crude draws, German data boost outlook demand

  • Iran says US to lift oil sanctions, U.S. says nothing agreed
  • OPEC+ meeting on July 1 set to discuss further easing of curbs
Reuters 24 Jun 2021

LONDON: Oil prices gained for a second day on Thursday after drawdowns in U.S. inventories and accelerating German economic activity bolstered confidence in the fuel demand recovery.

Doubts about the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could end U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude exports further supported prices.

Brent crude futures rose 45 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.64 a barrel by 0847 GMT, after increasing 0.5% on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 40 cents, or 0.54%, to $73.48 a barrel, after rising 0.3% on Wednesday.

Both benchmarks hit their highest since October 2018 on Wednesday, but pared gains later in the session as energy traders locked in profit after the U.S. inventory report, Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA, said in a report.

Further stoking expectations of a European fuel demand recovery, data from Germany showed the largest upward leap in retail conditions since German reunification more than three decades ago.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. crude inventories fell by 7.6 million barrels in the week to June 18 to 459.1 million barrels, their lowest since March 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. The drawdown was nearly double analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.9 million-barrel drop.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 2.9 million barrels in the week, against analysts' expectations for an 833,000-barrel rise.

"The data was encouraging since not only crude stocks, but also gasoline inventory dropped, suggesting healthy demand and tight supply," said Tetsu Emori, CEO of Emori Fund Management Inc.

"Unless OPEC+ decides next week to increase output more than expected for August and later, oil prices are expected to stay at the current high range for a while," he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), which meet on July 1, have been discussing a further unwinding of last year's record output cuts from August but no decision has been made, two OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday.

Brent has gained more than 45% this year on supply cuts led by the OPEC+ and recovering demand as COVID-19 restrictions are eased. Some industry executives have talked of crude returning to $100 for the first time since 2014.

Iran said on Wednesday the United States had agreed to remove all sanctions on Iran's oil and shipping but Washington said "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" in talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Brent crude Oil US crude

Oil gains as US crude draws, German data boost outlook demand

Global institution like WHO should decide on vaccine acceptability: Asad Umar

ECC approves Rs300m allocation for three joint border markets in Balochistan

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

PIA to induct four aircraft into its fleet

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Qureshi, Iran's special representative discuss Afghan peace process

Taliban takeover of Afganistan not inevitable: US experts

Where things stand for Afghanistan as Ghani visits Washington

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters