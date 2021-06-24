ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
ASC 20.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.5%)
ASL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
AVN 96.48 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.75%)
BOP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
BYCO 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 124.43 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.63%)
EPCL 48.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.52%)
FCCL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
FFL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
HASCOL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
HUBC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.75%)
HUMNL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.38%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
KAPCO 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.06%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
MLCF 47.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
PAEL 35.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
PIBTL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
PPL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.39%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
SILK 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.15%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.53%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.56%)
UNITY 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,263 Increased By ▲ 33.2 (0.63%)
BR30 27,458 Increased By ▲ 223.27 (0.82%)
KSE100 48,082 Increased By ▲ 180.83 (0.38%)
KSE30 19,352 Increased By ▲ 92.92 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran reiterates polio-free Pakistan vision in phone call with Bill Gates

  • Says polio eradication is a top national priority for the government
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 24 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is making efforts to intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country despite the Covid-19 challenges in order to achieve a polio-free Pakistan.

In a telephonic conversation with the Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, Imran said polio eradication is a top national priority for the government.

5-day polio eradication campaign begins in AJK

Expressing satisfaction over the progress in bringing down the poliovirus transmission rate in the country, the premier said that a special polio eradication campaign was launched in the country earlier this month, during which vaccine drops were administered to children under five years of age.

He hoped that polio will be eradicated soon with the support of all partners.

The prime minister also appreciated the work of the Foundation for the socio-economic uplift of the most disadvantaged people around the globe, especially for promoting universal access to health services and combating infectious diseases.

Polio campaign to be made successful by public cooperation

He expressed gratitude, in particular, for its partnership with Pakistan to rid the country of polio.

On this occasion, Bill Gates expressed his appreciation for the prime minister's leadership for this national cause. He said while progress is encouraging, keeping up pressure will be the key to ending the transmission for good.

On June 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed hope that Pakistan would soon become a polio-free country as only one case of the paralysing disease was reported in the country during the current year.

He expressed satisfaction over the sharp decline in new polio cases. Congratulating the provincial governments and the partners for the polio eradication campaign, he said the surfacing of a single case across the country this year was a great success.

Bill Gates campaign polio eradication PM Imran telephonic conversation polio free pakistan decline in cases

PM Imran reiterates polio-free Pakistan vision in phone call with Bill Gates

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Where things stand for Afghanistan as Ghani visits Washington

Opposition MNAs term budget ‘for the rich and by the rich’

PM briefed on ‘enhanced intelligence cooperation’

US agrees to lift oil, shipping sanctions, claims Iran

Energy shortfall: CCoE to find a way out today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters