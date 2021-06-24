PM Imran reiterates polio-free Pakistan vision in phone call with Bill Gates

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is making efforts to intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country despite the Covid-19 challenges in order to achieve a polio-free Pakistan.

In a telephonic conversation with the Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, Imran said polio eradication is a top national priority for the government.

5-day polio eradication campaign begins in AJK

Expressing satisfaction over the progress in bringing down the poliovirus transmission rate in the country, the premier said that a special polio eradication campaign was launched in the country earlier this month, during which vaccine drops were administered to children under five years of age.

He hoped that polio will be eradicated soon with the support of all partners.

The prime minister also appreciated the work of the Foundation for the socio-economic uplift of the most disadvantaged people around the globe, especially for promoting universal access to health services and combating infectious diseases.

Polio campaign to be made successful by public cooperation

He expressed gratitude, in particular, for its partnership with Pakistan to rid the country of polio.

On this occasion, Bill Gates expressed his appreciation for the prime minister's leadership for this national cause. He said while progress is encouraging, keeping up pressure will be the key to ending the transmission for good.

On June 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed hope that Pakistan would soon become a polio-free country as only one case of the paralysing disease was reported in the country during the current year.

He expressed satisfaction over the sharp decline in new polio cases. Congratulating the provincial governments and the partners for the polio eradication campaign, he said the surfacing of a single case across the country this year was a great success.