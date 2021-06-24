Markets
Hong Kong shares rise at open
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 48.39 points, to 28,865.46.
24 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher at the beginning of business Thursday, extending the previous day's rally, on optimism over the global recovery outlook.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 48.39 points, to 28,865.46.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 2.36 points, to 3,568.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.14 percent, or 3.33 points, to 2,430.71.
Rs300m allocation approved by ECC: Setting up of border markets now in sight
Hong Kong shares rise at open
Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities
Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal
US agrees to lift oil, shipping sanctions, claims Iran
Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters
PM briefed on ‘enhanced intelligence cooperation’
Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body
Energy shortfall: CCoE to find a way out today
Three killed in blast outside Hafiz Saeed’s home
Manure hunt underway after India thieves steal cow dung
ICRG Action Plan implementation: France remains active partner: MoF
Read more stories
Comments