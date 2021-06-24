Hong Kong shares rise at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher at the beginning of business Thursday, extending the previous day's rally, on optimism over the global recovery outlook.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 48.39 points, to 28,865.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 2.36 points, to 3,568.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.14 percent, or 3.33 points, to 2,430.71.