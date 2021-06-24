World’s largest cargo plane lands at JIAP

KARACHI: The world’s largest cargo plane Antonov An-225 Mriya Wednesday landed at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP), Karachi.

According to details, the flight ADB-3859 arrived at the Karachi airport at around 11:27am from Kabul. The similar six engine cargo aircraft had first landed at the JIAP on April 20, 2018.

The only outsized cargo jet, having a wingspan of 88.4 meters, a height of 18.2 meters, and a take-off weight of 1,410,958 pounds, was designed and built in the 1980s in the then Soviet Union.

The largest aircraft having registration UR-82060 operated several relief flights, transporting pandemic-related humanitarian and medical goods before its 10 months break in August 2020. Meanwhile, sources said that the aircraft after being granted permission landed at JIAP on technical ground and the departure of the aircraft from Karachi is scheduled on early Thursday.

