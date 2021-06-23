Babar Azam loses spot in ICC's top ten Test batsmen ranking

Pakistan’s all-format skipper Babar Azam has lost his place in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) top ten rankings for Test batsmen after an unsuccessful run in the longest format this year.

Babar was ranked third among Test batsmen last year. However, an unimpressive outing against South Africa in the home series, and then a dry run against Zimbabwe has resulted in Pakistan's star batsman falling out of the top ten.

He is now placed 11th on the list with a rating of 714. The national captain was ousted by South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, who performed brilliantly in the recently-concluded Test series against West Indies.

His unbeaten 141 runs in the first innings of the second Test and 96 runs in the second innings helped South Africa win the series 2-0, as well as brought him back in the top ten.

Thanks to his 237 runs during the two-match Test series, Quinton moved above Babar Azam and Dimuth Karunaratne with 717 points.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith still occupies the top spot with 891 points, followed by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson with 886. Marnus Labuschagne ranks third in the ICC rankings with 878, while India Test captain Virat Kohli follows him on the fourth spot with 814.

There are three Australian, three Indian, and two Kiwi batsmen in the top ten rankings for Test batsmen, while no Pakistani batsman now makes the cut.