Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
23 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Macter International
Limited 2021 17.03% (R) (*) - - - 20.07.2021 to
29.07.2021
Island Textile Mills Ltd. - - - - - 30.06.2021 (#) to
30.06.2021
Salfi Textile Mills Limited - - - - - 30.06.2021 (#) to
30.06.2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf - - - - - 22.06.2021 to
Foundation 30.06.2021
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (*) At a Premium Rs 155% per share.
(#) Book Closure for Merger of Island Textile Mills Limited & Salfi Textile Mills Limited into Tata Textile Mills Limited
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.