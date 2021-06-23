KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Macter International Limited 2021 17.03% (R) (*) - - - 20.07.2021 to 29.07.2021 Island Textile Mills Ltd. - - - - - 30.06.2021 (#) to 30.06.2021 Salfi Textile Mills Limited - - - - - 30.06.2021 (#) to 30.06.2021 (KFTFC1) Kashf - - - - - 22.06.2021 to Foundation 30.06.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) At a Premium Rs 155% per share.

(#) Book Closure for Merger of Island Textile Mills Limited & Salfi Textile Mills Limited into Tata Textile Mills Limited

