KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 23 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS      ANNUAL             CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)      GENERAL                 SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                MEETING              TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Macter International
Limited                         2021       17.03% (R) (*)   -            -          -             20.07.2021 to
                                                                                                     29.07.2021
Island Textile Mills Ltd.       -          -                -            -          -         30.06.2021 (#) to
                                                                                                     30.06.2021
Salfi Textile Mills Limited     -          -                -            -          -         30.06.2021 (#) to
                                                                                                     30.06.2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf                  -          -                -            -          -             22.06.2021 to
Foundation                                                                                           30.06.2021
===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) At a Premium Rs 155% per share.

(#) Book Closure for Merger of Island Textile Mills Limited & Salfi Textile Mills Limited into Tata Textile Mills Limited

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

