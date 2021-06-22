ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar dips as investors focus on Fed testimony

  • Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback.
  • Price of US oil falls 0.6%.
  • Canada-US 2-year spread widens to 21 basis points.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened against its US counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices fell and attention turned to testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, with the loonie giving back some of the previous day's rally.

The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2391 to the greenback, or 80.70 US cents. On Monday, it touched its weakest level since April 26 at 1.2485 before recovering to end up 0.8%, its biggest gain in nearly seven weeks.

Powell will testify in a congressional hearing likely to focus on how the US central bank is balancing rising inflation risks with its promise to ensure the economy recovers all the jobs lost after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including base metals and oil, which have benefited from Fed stimulus.

US crude oil futures fell 0.6% as OPEC+ begins discussions on raising oil production, but a strong demand outlook limited the decline.

Canada's retail sales report for April is due on Wednesday, which could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

Canadian retailers are readying for a post-pandemic rebound as consumers emerge from lockdowns and open their wallets, but higher costs are eroding their profit margins and fanning inflationary pressures.

Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year trading at 1.413%.

The gap between Canada's 2-year yield and its US equivalent widened by 0.7 basis points to about 21 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond, its widest spread since March last year.

Canadian Dollar Canadian currency Canadian GDP Canadian forex market Canadian dollar index

Canadian dollar dips as investors focus on Fed testimony

Taliban capture Afghanistan's main Tajikistan border crossing: officials

Fauji Meat Limited gets Malaysia approval for exports

Pakistan reports 663 Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day tally since October 2020

KSE-100 Index ends below 48,000 as FATF review begins

FATF: Pakistan’s progress to be reviewed

Pakistan’s Trivzia raises $400,000 in seed round

US military could slow down pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

Tarin stoutly defends budget

Power policy approved by CCI

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters