ANL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.42%)
ASC 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
ASL 25.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
DGKC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
EPCL 47.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
FFBL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.88%)
HASCOL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
HUMNL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
JSCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 43.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 47.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
PAEL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
PIBTL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
POWER 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
PPL 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
PRL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PTC 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.43%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
TRG 163.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.61%)
UNITY 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.27%)
BR100 5,247 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,406 Decreased By ▼ -3.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,999 Decreased By ▼ -14.01 (-0.03%)
KSE30 19,352 Increased By ▲ 12.43 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Australia shares rise most in nearly 4 months on energy, mining stocks

  • Milton's shares surged 16% to a record high.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

Australian shares jumped the most since March on Tuesday, rebounding from the previous session's drop as an overnight rally on Wall Street spurred investors to pile into domestic energy and mining stocks.

The benchmark ASX 200 index ended 1.5% higher at 7,342.2 points, recouping much of Monday's 1.8% drop.

"It is a bounce back ... predominantly the big factor being a swing in Wall Street that is dragging the buyers back in," said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

US stocks ended sharply higher overnight as investors loaded up on energy and other sectors expected to outperform as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Australian market's gains were capped by concerns around COVID-19 cases in the country's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), Jennings said.

NSW earlier in the day extended its mask mandate for a week in Sydney after reporting its biggest spike in locally acquired coronavirus cases in almost a week.

The domestic energy index surged 2.2% as oil prices also advanced. Engineering solutions firm Worley Ltd rose 6.1%, while Santos Ltd added 3.2%.

Benchmark heavyweight miners gained 2.1%, with Rio Tinto firming 1.6% and the world's largest miner, BHP Group, advancing 2.4%.

Investment firm Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co added nearly 1% after saying it would buy smaller rival Milton Corp for A$4.05 billion ($3.05 billion).

Milton's shares surged 16% to a record high.

In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 rose 0.3% to 12,534.80 points, with retirement home operator Arvida Group Ltd leading the gains on the bourse with a 4.1% rise.

A survey showed the country's consumer confidence rose in the second quarter with robust economic conditions expected to continue this year.

