World
India reports 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, 1,167 deaths
- The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.98 million, while total fatalities are at 389,302.
22 Jun 2021
BENGALURU: India reported on Tuesday 42,640 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.
The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.98 million, while total fatalities are at 389,302, the data showed. India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 1,167 overnight.
