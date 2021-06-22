Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (June 21, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (June 22, 2021)....
22 Jun 2021
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 40-28 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 40-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 35-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 35-29 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Lahore 39-28 (°C) 02-00 (%) 40-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 43-30 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 44-30 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 41-28 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 41-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 36-18 (°C) 02-00 (%) 38-19 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 40-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 32-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 34-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 37-24 (°C) 00-00 (%) 38-24 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-30 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 44-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:24 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:42 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
