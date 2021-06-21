ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia to supply first wheat cargo to Algeria in years

  • Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, has been lobbying for access to the Algerian market, one of the few major importers to which it had no access until recently.
Reuters 21 Jun 2021

MOSCOW: Russia is expected to supply 28,000 tonnes of wheat to Algeria, the head of the analytical centre at rail operator Rusagrotrans said on Monday, the first such shipment in more than four years.

Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, has been lobbying for access to the Algerian market, one of the few major importers to which it had no access until recently.

The wheat cargo to Algeria was loading at one of the Black sea ports, Rusagrotrans' Igor Pavensky told Reuters, adding it would be the first delivery of Russian wheat to the North African country since December 2016.

Two industry sources, directly familiar with the situation, confirmed to Reuters the size of the upcoming supply. No further supply from Russia to Algeria is planned for now, they added.

Traders see Russian supplies as a long-term threat to the dominance of wheat from France and other European Union countries in Algeria's massive import programme.

Last October, Algeria relaxed its terms regarding bug damage, making it possible to offer Russian and other Black Sea wheat with higher protein.

However, Algerian state grains agency OAIC at the same time imposed a strict standard for another quality specification, which traders said would make suppliers cautious about offering Russian wheat.

An export tax introduced by Moscow in recent months to curb domestic grain prices has also complicated pricing of Russian wheat for overseas sales.

Traders were waiting to see how the Russian cargo will be viewed by OAIC, which has recently rejected shipments of French milling wheat and Canadian durum wheat.

There was no apparent connection between Algeria's refusal last week of the French cargo, in which the authorities said two dead animals were found, and the Russian wheat shipment that was already planned, traders added.

wheat prices Russian forex wheat export wheat cargo wheat to Algeria

Russia to supply first wheat cargo to Algeria in years

Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times

SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’

Pakistan continues to bear brunt of PML-N's costly power deals, says economic affairs minister

Pakistan's rupee continues downward movement, closes at 157.51 in inter-bank market

Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000

Gaza Pepsi factory shuts down, owners blame Israeli restrictions

Balochistan MPAs turn themselves in to police in assembly violence case

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza before FIA appearance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters