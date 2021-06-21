ANL 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
ASC 19.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.33%)
ASL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
AVN 92.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.82%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
DGKC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.55%)
EPCL 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.26%)
FFL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.02%)
HASCOL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
JSCL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
PAEL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.34%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 90.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
PRL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
PTC 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
SILK 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (9.78%)
SNGP 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.69%)
TRG 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.33%)
UNITY 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.68%)
WTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.23 (-0.53%)
BR30 27,446 Decreased By ▼ -75.31 (-0.27%)
KSE100 48,117 Decreased By ▼ -121.51 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,359 Decreased By ▼ -66.58 (-0.34%)
Mexico posts 1,578 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

  • The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60%
Reuters Updated 21 Jun 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 1,578 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 36 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,477,283 infections and 231,187 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

