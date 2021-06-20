Fazlur Rehman announces new round of anti-govt rallies from July 4

(Karachi) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced a new round of anti-government protests across the country starting July 4, saying that a massive rally will be held in Swat.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar on Sunday, Fazlur Rehman criticised the PTI-led government and said that a huge demonstration will be held in Karachi on July 29. He stated that the PDM has decided to start another phase of a mass contact campaign to mobilise people to stand up against the policies of the government.

"We are struggling to bring the country back on the track of democracy," the PDM chief said.

Fazlur Rehman highlighted that the government has failed to maintain law and order in the country as terrorism incidents are increasing.

The PDM head said that the opposition parties will not negotiate with the government. But he added that they are ready to talk to those who brought PM Khan’s government to power.

There will be some conditions before the talks, he said, adding that they will have to assure them that they won’t repeat what they did in the past.

The army should be kept away from the election, demanded Fazl, saying that police are enough to maintain the law and order during the elections.

Fazl said that PM Khan was planning to give the US bases in Pakistan but he claimed he warned him that the country will become Afghanistan if he allows US bases in the country.

He claimed PM Khan refused to give the US bases in Pakistan under pressure from the opposition and people.