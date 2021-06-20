ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fazlur Rehman announces new round of anti-govt rallies from July 4

  • Says PDM has decided to start another phase of a mass contact campaign
  • The army should be kept away from the election: Fazl
Fahad Zulfikar 20 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced a new round of anti-government protests across the country starting July 4, saying that a massive rally will be held in Swat.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar on Sunday, Fazlur Rehman criticised the PTI-led government and said that a huge demonstration will be held in Karachi on July 29. He stated that the PDM has decided to start another phase of a mass contact campaign to mobilise people to stand up against the policies of the government.

"We are struggling to bring the country back on the track of democracy," the PDM chief said.

Fazlur Rehman highlighted that the government has failed to maintain law and order in the country as terrorism incidents are increasing.

The PDM head said that the opposition parties will not negotiate with the government. But he added that they are ready to talk to those who brought PM Khan’s government to power.

There will be some conditions before the talks, he said, adding that they will have to assure them that they won’t repeat what they did in the past.

The army should be kept away from the election, demanded Fazl, saying that police are enough to maintain the law and order during the elections.

Fazl said that PM Khan was planning to give the US bases in Pakistan but he claimed he warned him that the country will become Afghanistan if he allows US bases in the country.

He claimed PM Khan refused to give the US bases in Pakistan under pressure from the opposition and people.

elections press conference Pakistan Democratic Movement criticism rallies anti govt movement Fazlur Rehman

Fazlur Rehman announces new round of anti-govt rallies from July 4

Opposition steps up attacks on govt’s economic policies

Afghan Taliban say committed to peace talks, want 'genuine Islamic system'

2.3m Covid vaccination jabs administered in a week: Umar

Value-added dairy products: FBR asked to reinstate salex tax of 10%

Qureshi, Turkish FM discuss Afghan peace process

Kulbhushan Jadhav: India has chosen to misrepresent ICJ judgement: FO

Any sort of action inside Afghanistan: PM says Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ allow any bases

Ultraconservative Raisi wins Iran presidential vote

China’s cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters