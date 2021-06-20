Lahore's underground water level has stopped falling for first time, says PM Khan

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Punjab government’s water conservation policies have proved fruitful as for the first time since 1980, Lahore’s groundwater level has stopped falling.

In a tweet on Sunday, Imran said: "Owing to water conservation policies, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government for the first time since 1980 stopped the fall of Lahore’s underground water."

He stated that it was achieved through effective water recycling policies, new aquifer charges, underground rain storage, timed well pumping, and other targeted actions.

The premier also shared Lahore's water level chart on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, the Punjab government devised a phase-wise plan to construct underground rainwater storages to be utilized for horticulture and drinking purposes after purification.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar approved the plan to gradually expand the rainwater’s underground storage project to other districts for efficient use of the stored water. He said that rainwater storage projects will be started in big cities of Punjab and the reserves will be used in horticulture.