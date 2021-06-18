ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
KSE-100 ends week in the green

  • Index gains 81.04 points or 0.17% to end at 48,238.67
Ali Ahmed 18 Jun 2021

The KSE-100 Index managed to end Friday in the green after a volatile session, ending a three-day losing streak that began on Tuesday.

The stock market had remained under pressure after euphoria over the federal budget announcement subsided, but the index managed to end its losing spell, gaining 81.04 points or 0.17% on Friday to end at 48,238.67.

The index traded sideways throughout the day, staying within a 400-point range, and finding support near the 48,000 level. With upcoming events including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting on Pakistan scheduled to be held from June 21 to 25, investors remained reluctant.

Volume on the all-share index amounted to 750 million shares, down from 1,117 million on Thursday. The value of shares traded during the session clocked in at Rs20.66 billion.

Hum Network was the volume leader with 88.08 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom (76.46 million), and Byco Petroleum (70.88million).

Shares of 405 companies were traded during the day with 222 registering an increase, while those of 163 declined. Share prices of 20 companies remained unchanged.

