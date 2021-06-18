ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.24%)
ASL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.52%)
AVN 93.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.9%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.21%)
DGKC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
HASCOL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-8.92%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
JSCL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.21%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.21%)
POWER 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
PPL 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (12.05%)
SNGP 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.59%)
TRG 163.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.45%)
UNITY 43.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-7.94%)
WTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.81%)
BR100 5,269 Decreased By ▼ -31.25 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,382 Decreased By ▼ -307.1 (-1.11%)
KSE100 48,198 Decreased By ▼ -236.43 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,428 Decreased By ▼ -92.78 (-0.48%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars veer dangerously close to 2021 lows

  • The market increasingly suspects the bank will have to move sooner given the strength of the economy, and a hike is being priced in for late 2022.
Reuters 18 Jun 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were perilously close to their 2021 lows on Friday as the risk of pre-emptive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve threatened the global reflation trade and boosted their US counterpart.

The Aussie was hanging on grimly at $0.7558, having slid 0.8% overnight. That brought losses for the week to a stinging 1.9% and left it sitting right on the 200-day moving average at $0.7553.

Bears were now eyeing the April low of $0.7532, where a break could unleash a move back to at least $0.7415.

Likewise, the kiwi backtracked to $0.7011 and further away from the week's top at $0.7159. It has shed 1.6% for the week so far in its worst performance since mid-March.

The retreat breached the 200-day moving average at $0.7040 and risks a test of the year trough at $0.6945. A break there would be very bearish, opening the way to lows from late last year around $0.6500.

This setback has been a major disappointment to analysts at local banks who have been doggedly bullish on both currencies because of the strength of global commodity prices.

In the past, the Aussie and kiwi have tended to track their countries' terms of trade, which are very high at the moment, but the correlation seems to have broken down.

Even eye-popping reports on Australian jobs and New Zealand GDP out on Thursday could not stop the rot.

"We remain of the view that the A$ is super cheap to fair value with iron ore and coal markets up overnight - met coal made fresh 2-year highs - and employment data super strong," said Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac.

"Our assumption has been that the 200-dma at $0.7550 would hold," he added. "So a deeper correction through that level means that our stop at $0.7525 would be hit even if the A$ is very cheap to fundamentals."

The kiwi has one advantage in that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) recently shifted to projecting rate hikes as early as the third quarter of next year.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), however, has stuck to a very dovish script with a first hike still not seen until 2024.

The market increasingly suspects the bank will have to move sooner given the strength of the economy, and a hike is being priced in for late 2022.

November interbank futures have tumbled 10 basis points to 99.740, implying a cash rate of 0.26% compared to the current 0.1%.

Yuan Yen New Zealand dollars Dollar Aussie

Australia, NZ dollars veer dangerously close to 2021 lows

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

At 1.90%, Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio this year

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters