PACRA assigns credit rating to Martin Dow Marker Ltd

KARACHI: Martin Dow Marker Limited Pakistan has been assigned a long-term rating of A+ and short-term rating of A1 with a stable outlook by PACRA.

Martin Dow Marker Limited is a notable name in the pharmaceutical segment of Pakistan operating since 1951. The Company operates under the umbrella of Martin Dow Group, one of the largest locally owned pharmaceutical Groups.

Expressing his views after the announcement, Javed Ghulam Mohammad, Group Managing Director & CEO of Martin Dow said, “With an uninterrupted legacy of over half a century, Martin Dow Group is benchmarked to deliver quality products that continue to contribute to the health of millions of people across the globe. We are proud to have received the long-term credit rating of A+ and short-term rating of A1 by PACRA, reflecting positively on the high standards of our operations.”—PR

