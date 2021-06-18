ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 18 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (June 17, 2021).

===================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===================================================================================
Member                       Company                        Turnover          Rates
Name                                                       of Shares
===================================================================================
SAZ Capital                  BIPL Securities Ltd.            900,000         126.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        900,000         126.00
D.J.M. Sec.                  BYCO Petroleum                    2,000          13.25
Interactive Securities                                       102,000          12.99
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        104,000          13.00
K & I Global                 Dewan Farooqe Motors             50,000          28.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         50,000          28.00
MRA Sec.                     Engro Corporation                 5,000         301.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000         301.50
SAZ Capital                  Engro Fertilizers               170,000         163.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        170,000         163.00
Trust Securities             Fauji Bin Qasim                  15,000          26.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         15,000          26.60
Alfalah Sec.                 Faysal Bank                   8,613,926          16.95
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      8,613,926          16.95
Sherman Sec.                 Frieslandcampins Eng          1,600,000          90.00
Sherman Sec.                                               1,600,000          90.00
Creative Cap. Sec.                                           200,000         110.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      3,400,000          91.18
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             HBL Investment Fund           5,129,000           3.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      5,129,000           3.10
Sherman Sec.                 Hum Network Limited          20,000,000           8.80
Sherman Sec.                                              20,000,000           8.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate     40,000,000           8.80
JS Global Cap.               Indus Motor                          40       1,320.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             40       1,320.00
Brains Securities            K-Electric Limited                5,000           4.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000           4.40
AKD Sec.                     Lotte Chemical Ltd              650,000          15.50
Adam Sec.                                                     50,000          17.55
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        700,000          15.65
Trust Securities             Pak Elektron                      7,000          35.79
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          7,000          35.79
MRA Sec.                     Pakistan Petroleum               22,400          90.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         22,400          90.50
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Pakistan Stock Exch             379,083          21.07
New Peak Securities                                           30,000          18.85
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        409,083          20.91
K & I Global                 Shell Pak.                        5,000       1,180.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000       1,180.00
SAZ Capital                  SILKBANK Ltd.                 2,025,000           9.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      2,025,000           9.90
Intermarket Sec.             Synthetic Prod.Enter             69,500          46.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         69,500          46.00
Ghani Osman Sec.             TPL Corp Ltd.                    34,500          12.03
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         34,500          12.03
Axis Global                  TRG Pakistan Ltd.               100,000         175.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        100,000         175.00
Optimus Capital              United Dist.                 24,733,966          33.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate     24,733,966          33.25
                                                                              21.51
===================================================================================
                             Total Turnover               86,498,415
===================================================================================

