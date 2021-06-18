KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (June 17, 2021).

=================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =================================================================================== SAZ Capital BIPL Securities Ltd. 900,000 126.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 126.00 D.J.M. Sec. BYCO Petroleum 2,000 13.25 Interactive Securities 102,000 12.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 104,000 13.00 K & I Global Dewan Farooqe Motors 50,000 28.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 28.00 MRA Sec. Engro Corporation 5,000 301.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 301.50 SAZ Capital Engro Fertilizers 170,000 163.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 170,000 163.00 Trust Securities Fauji Bin Qasim 15,000 26.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 26.60 Alfalah Sec. Faysal Bank 8,613,926 16.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,613,926 16.95 Sherman Sec. Frieslandcampins Eng 1,600,000 90.00 Sherman Sec. 1,600,000 90.00 Creative Cap. Sec. 200,000 110.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,400,000 91.18 Fawad Yusuf Sec. HBL Investment Fund 5,129,000 3.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,129,000 3.10 Sherman Sec. Hum Network Limited 20,000,000 8.80 Sherman Sec. 20,000,000 8.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000,000 8.80 JS Global Cap. Indus Motor 40 1,320.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40 1,320.00 Brains Securities K-Electric Limited 5,000 4.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 4.40 AKD Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 650,000 15.50 Adam Sec. 50,000 17.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 15.65 Trust Securities Pak Elektron 7,000 35.79 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 35.79 MRA Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 22,400 90.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,400 90.50 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 379,083 21.07 New Peak Securities 30,000 18.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 409,083 20.91 K & I Global Shell Pak. 5,000 1,180.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 1,180.00 SAZ Capital SILKBANK Ltd. 2,025,000 9.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,025,000 9.90 Intermarket Sec. Synthetic Prod.Enter 69,500 46.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 69,500 46.00 Ghani Osman Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 34,500 12.03 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,500 12.03 Axis Global TRG Pakistan Ltd. 100,000 175.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 175.00 Optimus Capital United Dist. 24,733,966 33.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,733,966 33.25 21.51 =================================================================================== Total Turnover 86,498,415 ===================================================================================

