Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
18 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (June 17, 2021).
===================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===================================================================================
SAZ Capital BIPL Securities Ltd. 900,000 126.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 126.00
D.J.M. Sec. BYCO Petroleum 2,000 13.25
Interactive Securities 102,000 12.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 104,000 13.00
K & I Global Dewan Farooqe Motors 50,000 28.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 28.00
MRA Sec. Engro Corporation 5,000 301.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 301.50
SAZ Capital Engro Fertilizers 170,000 163.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 170,000 163.00
Trust Securities Fauji Bin Qasim 15,000 26.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 26.60
Alfalah Sec. Faysal Bank 8,613,926 16.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,613,926 16.95
Sherman Sec. Frieslandcampins Eng 1,600,000 90.00
Sherman Sec. 1,600,000 90.00
Creative Cap. Sec. 200,000 110.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,400,000 91.18
Fawad Yusuf Sec. HBL Investment Fund 5,129,000 3.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,129,000 3.10
Sherman Sec. Hum Network Limited 20,000,000 8.80
Sherman Sec. 20,000,000 8.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000,000 8.80
JS Global Cap. Indus Motor 40 1,320.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40 1,320.00
Brains Securities K-Electric Limited 5,000 4.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 4.40
AKD Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 650,000 15.50
Adam Sec. 50,000 17.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 15.65
Trust Securities Pak Elektron 7,000 35.79
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 35.79
MRA Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 22,400 90.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,400 90.50
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 379,083 21.07
New Peak Securities 30,000 18.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 409,083 20.91
K & I Global Shell Pak. 5,000 1,180.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 1,180.00
SAZ Capital SILKBANK Ltd. 2,025,000 9.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,025,000 9.90
Intermarket Sec. Synthetic Prod.Enter 69,500 46.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 69,500 46.00
Ghani Osman Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 34,500 12.03
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,500 12.03
Axis Global TRG Pakistan Ltd. 100,000 175.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 175.00
Optimus Capital United Dist. 24,733,966 33.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,733,966 33.25
21.51
===================================================================================
Total Turnover 86,498,415
===================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.