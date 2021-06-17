Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
17 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2124.00 2458.50 9552.50 2167.50 17909.00 32925.00 2986.50 2271.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2124.00 2458.50 9552.50 2167.50 17909.00 32925.00 2986.50 2271.50
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2449.50 9587.00 2185.00 17938.00 31217.00 3002.00 2260.00
3-months Seller 2100.00 2449.50 9587.00 2185.00 17938.00 31217.00 3002.00 2260.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27287.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27287.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
