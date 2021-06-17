KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

================================================= CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM FOR THE MONTHS OF JUNE & July 2021 ================================================= TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT ================================================= 15.06.2021 Tuesday 17.06.2021 Thursday 16.06.2021 Wednesday 18.06.2021 Friday 17.06.2021 Thursday 21.06.2021 Monday 18.06.2021 Friday 22.06.2021 Tuesday 21.06.2021 Monday 23.06.2021 Wednesday 22.06.2021 Tuesday 24.06.2021 Thursday 23.06.2021 Wednesday 25.06.2021 Friday 24.06.2021 Thursday 28.06.2021 Monday 25.06.2021 Friday 29.06.2021 Tuesday 28.06.2021 Monday 30.06.2021 Wednesday 29.06.2021 Tuesday 02.07.2021* Friday 30.06.2021 Wednesday =================================================

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

*Due to Bank Holiday on Thursday, 1st July 2021, Merge Settlement will take places on Friday, 2nd July 2021 for the trading transactions of 29th and 20th June, 2021.

