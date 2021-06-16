Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
16 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 16-06-2021 14:00
Adam Sugar Mills Ltd 16-06-2021 14:30
Pakistan Cables Ltd 17-06-2021 09:00
Hinopak Motors Limited 17-06-2021 10:30
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 17-06-2021 11:00
TPL Trakker Limited 17-06-2021 15:00
Pakistan Refinery Limited 18-06-2021 11:00
Attock Refinery Ltd 22-06-2021 12:30
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd 22-06-2021 11:00
National Refinery Ltd 22-06-2021 10:30
Attock Petroleum Ltd 22-06-2021 11:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.