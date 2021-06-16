Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
16 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited - - - - 08.07.2021 02.07.2021 to
01.00.A.M. 08.07.2021
EOGM
(BIPLSC)Bankislami - - - - - 29.06.2021 to
Pakistan Limited 30.06.2021
Century Paper & - - - - 16.07.2021 10.07.2021 to
Board Mills Limited 03.30.p.m. 16.07.2021
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
