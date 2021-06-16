Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 15.06.2021 VALUE 15.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1311% PA 0.6189%PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months 0.0975% PA 0.6525% PA
For 12 months -0.0106% PA 0.8644% PA
For 2 Years 0.0106% PA 1.3644% PA
For 3 Years 0.0106% PA 1.6144% PA
For 4 years 0.0106% PA 1.8644% PA
For 5 years 0.0106% PA 1.9894% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 15.06.2021 VALUE 15.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months 0.1653% PA 0.5848% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1431% PA 0.6069% PA
For 12 Months 0.0844% PA 0.7906% PA
For 2 Years 0.0844% PA 1.2906% PA
For 3 Years 0.0844% PA 1.5406% PA
For 4 years 0.0844% PA 1.7906% PA
For 5 years 0.0844% PA 1.9156% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 15.06.2021 VALUE 15.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3011% PA 1.0511% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2821% PA 1.0321% PA
For 12 Months 0.2440% PA 1.1190% PA
For 2 Years 0.2440% PA 1.6190% PA
For 3 Years 0.2440% PA 1.8690% PA
For 4 years 0.2440% PA 2.1190% PA
For 5 years 0.2440% PA 2.2440% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 15.06.2021 VALUE 15.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1530% PA 0.5970% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.1847% PA 0.5653% PA
For 12 Months -0.2023% PA 0.6727% PA
For 2 Years -0.2023% PA 1.1727% PA
For 3 Years -0.2023% PA 1.4227% PA
For 4 Years -0.2023% PA 1.6727% PA
For 5 years -0.2023% PA 1.7977% PA
========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.