Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 15.06.2021 VALUE 15.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1311% PA 0.6189%PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0975% PA 0.6525% PA For 12 months -0.0106% PA 0.8644% PA For 2 Years 0.0106% PA 1.3644% PA For 3 Years 0.0106% PA 1.6144% PA For 4 years 0.0106% PA 1.8644% PA For 5 years 0.0106% PA 1.9894% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 15.06.2021 VALUE 15.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1653% PA 0.5848% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1431% PA 0.6069% PA For 12 Months 0.0844% PA 0.7906% PA For 2 Years 0.0844% PA 1.2906% PA For 3 Years 0.0844% PA 1.5406% PA For 4 years 0.0844% PA 1.7906% PA For 5 years 0.0844% PA 1.9156% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 15.06.2021 VALUE 15.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3011% PA 1.0511% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2821% PA 1.0321% PA For 12 Months 0.2440% PA 1.1190% PA For 2 Years 0.2440% PA 1.6190% PA For 3 Years 0.2440% PA 1.8690% PA For 4 years 0.2440% PA 2.1190% PA For 5 years 0.2440% PA 2.2440% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 15.06.2021 VALUE 15.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1530% PA 0.5970% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1847% PA 0.5653% PA For 12 Months -0.2023% PA 0.6727% PA For 2 Years -0.2023% PA 1.1727% PA For 3 Years -0.2023% PA 1.4227% PA For 4 Years -0.2023% PA 1.6727% PA For 5 years -0.2023% PA 1.7977% PA ========================================================

