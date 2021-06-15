KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.040 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,767. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.877 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.120 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 991.734 million), Silver (PKR 836.382 million), Crude Oil (PKR 686.341 million), Copper (PKR 522.929 million), DJ (PKR 397.203 million), Natural Gas (PKR 231.641 million), Platinum (PKR 225.471 million), SP 500 (PKR 105.636 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 45.110 million). In Agricultural Commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 0.678 million was traded.

