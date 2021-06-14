ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
ASC 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
ASL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.24%)
AVN 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.53%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.06%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.66%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.62%)
HUBC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.65%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.71%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.26%)
POWER 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.77%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.14%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 50.48 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (4.73%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.56%)
UNITY 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.9%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,331 Increased By ▲ 48.9 (0.93%)
BR30 27,772 Increased By ▲ 170.83 (0.62%)
KSE100 48,726 Increased By ▲ 421.36 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,647 Increased By ▲ 168.7 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil 2021 inflation, GDP and interest rate forecasts surge to new highs: survey

  • The median forecast for 2021 inflation from more than 100 economists in the central bank's weekly FOCUS survey jumped to 5.8% from 5.4%, more than two percentage points above the bank's year-end goal of 3.75% and well above the 5.25% upper limit of its wider range.
Reuters 14 Jun 2021

BRASILIA: Forecasts for Brazilian growth, inflation and interest rates in 2021 hit new highs, a survey of economists showed on Monday, with the central bank now seen tightening policy much faster as inflation sails above the upper limit of its target range.

The median forecast for 2021 inflation from more than 100 economists in the central bank's weekly FOCUS survey jumped to 5.8% from 5.4%, more than two percentage points above the bank's year-end goal of 3.75% and well above the 5.25% upper limit of its wider range.

Following the release of stronger-than-expected first quarter gross domestic product growth figures earlier this month, the median 2021 growth forecast jumped to a new high of 4.9% from 4.4%, the survey showed.

Just over a month ago that stood at 3.2%.

These findings marked the 10th consecutive rise in the inflation outlook, and the eighth rise in growth forecasts.

The central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday for a third time, to 4.25%, and perhaps drop its commitment to only a "partial" normalization of policy.

The FOCUS survey on Monday showed that economists' year-end Selic median forecast jumped to 6.25% from 5.75% a week ago. Four weeks ago it stood at 5.50%.

This shows economists now believe the central bank will raise the Selic towards the so-called 'neutral' rate, widely considered to be around 6.00%-6.50%, much earlier than previously thought. Next year's median forecast held steady at 6.50%.

Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said recently that the bank is "100% committed" to meeting its inflation goals.

Brazilian inflation Brazilian central bank Brazilian economy Brazilian GDP Brazilian growth weekly FOCUS survey

Brazil 2021 inflation, GDP and interest rate forecasts surge to new highs: survey

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday

Pakistan’s GrocerApp raises $5.2 million in Series A round

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

Govt has deprived Sindh of its due share of water, funds: CM Murad

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters