PSX manages gains: BRIndex100 slightly up

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday witnessed a mixed trend as the investors remained cautious ahead of the announcement of federal budget for FY22.

BRIndex100 gained 13.35 points or 0.25 percent to close at 5,284.98 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,317.17 points and intraday low of 5,278.24 points. Volumes stood at 919.814 million shares.

BRIndex30 closed at 27,583.33 points, down 64.38 points or 0.23 percent with a turnover of 540.387 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index inched up by 53.23 points or 0.30 percent and closed at 48,304.72 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter stood at 1,024.223 million shares as compared to 1,039.362 million shares traded Thursday.

Foreign investors remained net sellers of shares worth $1.607 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 8 billion to Rs 8.358 trillion. Out of total 413 active scrips, 200 closed in positive and 195 in negative while the value of 18 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 120.847 million shares however lost Rs 0.03 to close at Rs 4.22 followed by Byco Petroleum that gained Rs 0.49 to close at Rs 11.83 with 96.962 million shares. Unilever Foods and Sapphire Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 300.00 and Rs 61.90 respectively to close at Rs 16800.00 and Rs 898.90 while Rafhan Maize and Wyeth Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 398.00 and Rs 161.03 respectively to close at Rs 9500.00 and Rs 2006.37.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 73.01 points or 0.74 percent to close at 9,886.80 points with total turnover of 5.300 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 33.1 points or 0.43 percent to close at 7,669.28 points with 38.695 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 20.86 points or 0.22 percent to close at 9,430.72 points with 33.911 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 8.1 points or 0.14 percent to close at 5,731.23 points with 39.089 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 4,094.40 points, down 1.09 points or 0.03 percent with 50.540 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index fell by 25.98 points or 0.58 percent to close at 4,473.84 points with 240.701 million shares.

Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said that a volatile session was witnessed at the PSX where the market made an intraday high of 48,531 points and an intraday low of 48,245 points to close at 48,304 level, up 53 points.

Total traded volume was recorded at 1.02 billion shares where major contribution came in from WTL (down 0.7 percent), BYCO (up 4.3 percent), AGL (up 5.1 percent), PTC (up 5.7 percent) and PIAA (up 17.3 percent).

Investor's interest was witnessed in the Refinery sector where BYCO (up 4.3 percent), ATRL (up 3.6 percent), PRL (up 1.4 percent) and NRL (up 0.4 percent) all closed in the green zone.

From the chemical sector activity was seen in GGL (up 7.5 percent), AGL (up 5.1 percent), SITC (up 2.5 percent), ICI (up 0.6 percent) and EPCL (down 0.6 percent).

Selling pressure was witnessed in the cement sector where GWLC (down 1.6 percent), DGKC (down 1.9 percent), PIOC (down 1.3 percent), MLCF (down 0.5 percent) and LUCK (down 0.4 percent) lost value.

