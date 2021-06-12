Centre not giving promised money to provinces, claims PPPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) information secretary Shazia Atta Marri said the federal government is not giving the money promised to the provinces under NFC award.

"Under the Constitution, a fixed portion of NFC award is given to the provinces. Sindh is objecting that it is not getting its constitutional share. Not only Sindh, but the other three provinces are also not getting their share but they have chosen to remain silent. Sindh is constantly being abused," she said, while addressing a news conference on Friday accompanied by Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Waqar Mehdi and Ajiz Dhamra.

Shazia said the PSDP was approved by the NEC, which should hold at least two NEC meetings a year but only one meeting was held.

She said Sindh's share in NFC was Rs770 billion and in the last 11 months Sindh received only Rs613 billion so far, whereas it should have gotten Rs690 billion in the last 11 months. She hoped that Sindh will get Rs147 billion more in the next month.

The PPPP information secretary said we do not want reduction in the share of Balochistan, Pakhtunkhwa or Punjab.

"It was not expected of Asad Umar, who claims to know the Constitution, to mislead the people. If the provinces do not build motorways, then why is Sindh being demanded to build motorways," she asked.

She said some of the bills were passed on Thursday, were not even passed by the standing committees. She said the NEPRA bill was not passed by the standing committee. The PPPP leader said the PTI had tarnished the image of Parliament by bulldozing those bills. She claimed that 'a fraudulent' and controversial census was approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

She said that the Sindh government had approached the Parliament against the fraudulent approval of the census. "Sindh has written a letter to discuss the issue of the census in a joint meeting of the parliament."

Regarding water shortage in Sindh, she said water should be provided to Sindh under an agreed principle. She said the federal government wanted the provinces to fight each other.

Nasir Shah said if Bahria Town had committed any abuse, the Sindh government was with the victims. He said Bilawal Bhutto took notice of the news about Bahria Town after which we went to the spot.

"We support all the locals. Several arrests have been made and no injustice will be done to anyone." Shah said several concerns of the local population were allayed.

