Educational centres: Punjab to announce summer vacations within two weeks

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday said summer vacations will be announced within two weeks, as the intense heat is making life difficult for schoolchildren.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Education Minister Murad Raas said the provincial government is aware of the problems that children are facing due to the weather, adding that in case of an extraordinary situation, the government will act accordingly.

The provincial government has already changed the timings for all private and public schools from 7:00am to 11:30am due to the ongoing heatwave.

Students at schools in Sialkot and Islamabad had fainted due to the heat and were taken to a hospital for treatment, forcing the government to revise the schedule.

