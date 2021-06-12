KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== TPL Propertis Limited 30.06.2021 10% (i) - - - 21.06.2021 Year To 22.06.2021 Johnson & Phillips - - - - 05.07.2021 28.06.2021 (Pakistan) Limited 03.00.P.M. To EOGM 05.07.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021