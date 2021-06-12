Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
12 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
TPL Propertis Limited 30.06.2021 10% (i) - - - 21.06.2021
Year To
22.06.2021
Johnson & Phillips - - - - 05.07.2021 28.06.2021
(Pakistan) Limited 03.00.P.M. To
EOGM 05.07.2021
===============================================================================================================
