KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (June 11, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 155.59 155.32 155.00 154.78 154.50 154.16 153.88 EUR 189.68 189.41 189.14 188.98 188.75 188.44 188.21 GBP 220.60 220.22 219.77 219.46 219.07 218.58 218.19 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021