THE RUPEE: Mixed movement

BR Research 11 Jun 2021

KARACHI: On Thursday, PKR displayed mixed movement. It went down against USD in interbank and open markets while going up against Euro and SR (in open market). According to experts, strong possible reasons for PKR being under pressure in past few days could be pressure of payments in June and bond yields going down. The currency should pick up near Eid-ul-Azha as remittances start flowing in. (Read more at https://www.brecorder.com/news/40098680/currency-and-the-reer-view)

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 30 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 155.85 and 155.95 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 155.70 and 156.10 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 187.50 and 189 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 42.20 and 42.35 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for buying while gaining 5 paisas for selling closing at 41.25 and 41.40 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 155.70
Open Offer     Rs 156.10
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 155.85
Offer Rate     Rs 155.95
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the open currency market Thursday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 155.80 and Rs 157.20 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 155.50 and Rs 157.00, respectively.

On the other hand, the national currency showed strength as it recovered its day earlier losses versus the pound sterling. The pound's buying and selling rates declined from Wednesday's closing of Rs 219.30 and Rs 220.80 to Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 10 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs156.40(buying) and Rs 156.50(selling) against last rate of Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling).

It closed at Rs156.40(buying) and Rs 156.50(selling) against last rate of Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

