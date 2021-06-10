ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
ASC 17.73 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (6.81%)
ASL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.97%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 129.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
HASCOL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.64%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
JSCL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.16%)
KAPCO 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.07%)
PTC 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.5%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.25%)
TRG 168.69 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.86%)
UNITY 48.66 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (4.42%)
WTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 45.08 (0.87%)
BR30 27,428 Increased By ▲ 212.2 (0.78%)
KSE100 48,224 Increased By ▲ 446.64 (0.93%)
KSE30 19,530 Increased By ▲ 148.53 (0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa's rand falls ahead of US CPI, local data

  • On the domestic front, investors await April mining and manufacturing figures due later in the day for clues on the health of the economy at the start of the second quarter.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand weakened early on Thursday, pulling further away from a 28-month high hit last week, as investors looked to US inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day to provide a spur for currency markets.

At 0631 GMT, the rand traded at 13.7475 against the dollar, 0.15% weaker than its previous close.

"I think the market has shifted away from a sell-on-rallies situation to one where the market is more in a position of indecision. Not quite a buy on dips either, given the constant supply of exporter dollars," Warrick Butler, chief trader at Standard Bank, said in a client note.

The high-yielding rand, which hit its strongest level in 28-months of 13.4150 on Friday, is the top-performing major emerging-market currency this year, spurred by a boom in global commodity prices and low-interest rate environment in developed markets.

Traders are waiting to see how US consumer price index data compare with last month's report which showed prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April. Economists polled by Reuters have estimated the CPI advanced 0.4% in May.

In Europe, an ECB policy decision is due at 1145 GMT. While the ECB is widely expected to keep policy settings steady, investors will be watching for any clues of an imminent slowdown to its bond-buying program.

On the domestic front, investors await April mining and manufacturing figures due later in the day for clues on the health of the economy at the start of the second quarter.

Euro Yuan Yen South African rand Dollar

South Africa's rand falls ahead of US CPI, local data

System facing 6,500MW shortfall

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters