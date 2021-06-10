ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.93%)
ASL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
AVN 88.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
DGKC 128.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.41%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.09%)
HUBC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
JSCL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.16%)
KAPCO 44.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
MLCF 46.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
PAEL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.61%)
PIBTL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.35%)
PTC 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.42%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.23%)
TRG 168.16 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.54%)
UNITY 48.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.4%)
WTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 36.51 (0.7%)
BR30 27,386 Increased By ▲ 170.73 (0.63%)
KSE100 48,181 Increased By ▲ 403 (0.84%)
KSE30 19,512 Increased By ▲ 130.38 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Gold eases as dollar firms ahead of US data, ECB meeting

Reuters 10 Jun 2021

Gold prices were subdued on Thursday, weighed down by a firmer dollar, as investors sat on the sidelines waiting for clearer signals on inflation levels and economic growth ahead of US data and the European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,885.51 per ounce, as of 0058 GMT.

  • US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,888.80 per ounce.

  • The dollar index edged up slightly to trade near 90.137 against its rivals, making gold less appealing for other currency holders.

  • Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields slipped below 1.50% for the first time since May 7, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

  • The ECB policy decision is due at 1145 GMT, followed by US consumer price index report later in the day that is expected to provide further clarity on policymakers' view on a rise in prices and the future of economic support measures.

  • The ECB is all but certain to maintain a generous flow of stimulus when policymakers meet on Thursday, fearing that higher borrowing costs could smother a still nascent recovery.

    • Haunted by memories of past US interest rate hikes, the world's central banks are laying the groundwork for a transition to life with less global stimulus, with many countries already signalling moves to the exit.

  • Japan's wholesale prices rose 4.9% in May from a year earlier to mark the biggest increase in 13 years, data showed on Thursday, indicating that higher commodities costs could hit companies slowly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic's pain.

    • SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.6% to 1,043.16 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,037.33 tonnes on Tuesday.

  • Silver dipped 0.1% to $27.73 per ounce, palladium was steady at $2,777.69, while platinum edged 0.2% lower to $1,147.56.

