Dividend/Bonus Announcements
10 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Kot Addu Power 30.06.2021 50% (ii) - - - 13.07.2021
Company Limited Year To
19.07.2021
Telecard Limited - - - - 29.06.2021 23.06.2021
11.00.A.M. To
EOGM 29.06.2021
Abdullah Shah - - - - 30.06.2021 23.06.2021
Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited 09.00.A.M. To
EOGM 30.06.2021
ICI Pakistan Limited - - - - 30.06.2021 24.06.2021
10.00.A.M. To
EOGM 30.06.2021
Mian Textile Industries - - - - 30.06.2021 24.06.2021
Limited 11.00.A.M. To
EOGM 30.06.2021
===============================================================================================================
