KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Kot Addu Power 30.06.2021 50% (ii) - - - 13.07.2021 Company Limited Year To 19.07.2021 Telecard Limited - - - - 29.06.2021 23.06.2021 11.00.A.M. To EOGM 29.06.2021 Abdullah Shah - - - - 30.06.2021 23.06.2021 Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited 09.00.A.M. To EOGM 30.06.2021 ICI Pakistan Limited - - - - 30.06.2021 24.06.2021 10.00.A.M. To EOGM 30.06.2021 Mian Textile Industries - - - - 30.06.2021 24.06.2021 Limited 11.00.A.M. To EOGM 30.06.2021 ===============================================================================================================

