Biden drops plan to ban TikTok, WeChat: White House
- His predecessor had claimed Chinese-owned apps posed national security risks
09 Jun 2021
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked executive orders from his predecessor Donald Trump seeking to ban Chinese-owned mobile apps TikTok and WeChat over national security concerns, the White House said.
A White House statement said that instead of banning the popular apps, the Biden administration would carry out a "criteria-based decision framework and rigorous, evidence-based analysis to address the risks" from internet applications controlled by foreign entities.
Trump had claimed the Chinese-owned apps posed national security risks and had sought to force the sale of TikTok to US investors.
