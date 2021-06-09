ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

  • At least 173,909,210 cases of coronavirus have been registered.
AFP 09 Jun 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,750,028 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 173,909,210 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 10,230 new deaths and 367,184 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 2,378, followed by India with 2,219 and Argentina with 721.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 598,326 deaths from 33,393,238 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 476,792 deaths from 17,037,129 cases, India with 353,528 deaths from 29,089,069 cases, Mexico with 229,100 deaths from 2,438,011 cases, and Peru with 187,157 deaths from 1,987,933 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 568 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 309, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 288, the Czech Republic with 282, and the Republic of North Macedonia with 262.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,188,521 deaths from 34,223,154 cases, Europe 1,146,021 deaths from 53,366,408 infections, and the United States and Canada 624,112 deaths from 34,788,251 cases.

Asia has reported 511,996 deaths from 37,748,608 cases, the Middle East 145,296 deaths from 8,784,128 cases, Africa 132,978 deaths from 4,948,846 cases, and Oceania 1,104 deaths from 49,816 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

