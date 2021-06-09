ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
Pakistan

Heavy rainfall forecasted across central, eastern Pakistan

  • Met department issues urban flood warning in low-lying areas of Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala among others
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Jun 2021

Heavy rain is expected across central and eastern Pakistan in the next 48 hours, with an urban flood warning being issued in low-lying areas of Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi over the weekend.

In a press release issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday, it was highlighted that the prevailing hot weather conditions are likely to subside in the immediate aftermath of the incoming wet-spell.

Press Release issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.
High winds with moderate to isolate heavy rain spells are expected to take place across the stretches of northern Pakistan, including areas such as Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar, among others.

However, southern and central Punjab are likely to face an excessive downpour of a combination of high winds, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, which includes areas such as Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur, among others.

Punjab rain weather Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast thunderstorm

Heavy rainfall forecasted across central, eastern Pakistan

