CAA revokes private airline's 'June 11 flight permit'

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has taken serious action on gross violation by a UAE based private airline after its flight from Dubai to Sialkot carried nine Iranian passengers without taking exemption from the competent authority.

The CAA in a notification announced that foregoing in view, the competent authority has decided to take penal action against the airline under Civil Aviation Rules 1994 by revoking the authorisation/ permission issued to the airline's flight Dubai-Sialkot on June 11. In a letter, CAA said.