THE RUPEE: Fall vs USD continues

BR Research 09 Jun 2021

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR continued to fall against USD in both interbank and open markets coming close to 156. It also continued to lose value against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market coming close to 190 for Euro. According to reports, USD went weaker in global currency markets after lower than expected jobs data quelled expectations for Federal Reserve tapering the economic stimulus.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 65 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 155.75 and 155.85 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 40 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 155.40 and 155.80 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 187.50 and 189 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 15 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.15 and 42.35 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.20 and 41.35 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 155.40
Open Offer     Rs 155.80
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 155.75
Offer Rate     Rs 155.85
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee continued declining trend for the second consecutive day against the greenback and the British pound in the open currency market Tuesday.

The short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed for another day in the market which helped its further appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 155.70 and Rs 156.90 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 155.20 and Rs 156.50, respectively, local currency dealers said.

Likewise, the national currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was purchased and sold at Rs 219.20 and Rs 220.80 against Monday’s closing trend of Rs 218.20 and Rs 219.90, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 25 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs156.25(buying) and Rs 156.35(selling) against last rate of Rs156(buying) and Rs 156.10(selling).

It closed at Rs156.25(buying) and Rs 156.35(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

