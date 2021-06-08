Australia shares to open flat, NZ up

Australian shares are expected to trade flat on Tuesday, taking cues from a weak session on Wall Street, while lower commodity prices are expected to hurt local miners and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures were up 0.07%, a 4.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark retreated from record highs to close slightly lower on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,524.46 in early trade.