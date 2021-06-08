Markets
Australia shares to open flat, NZ up
- The local share price index futures were up 0.07%, a 4.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
08 Jun 2021
Australian shares are expected to trade flat on Tuesday, taking cues from a weak session on Wall Street, while lower commodity prices are expected to hurt local miners and energy stocks.
The local share price index futures were up 0.07%, a 4.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark retreated from record highs to close slightly lower on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,524.46 in early trade.
Final round of talks with IMF: Govt to strive for as much fiscal space as possible
Australia shares to open flat, NZ up
Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal
Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’
India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets
British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest
Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge
NA passes 10 key bills
Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far
At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy
Google to change global advertising practices
Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad
Read more stories
Comments