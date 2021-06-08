ANL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
ASC 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.81%)
ASL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.83%)
AVN 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.77%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
BYCO 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 130.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
EPCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.8%)
FCCL 24.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
HASCOL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.14%)
KAPCO 45.55 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.01%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.74%)
PAEL 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
POWER 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.26%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.82%)
SNGP 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.68%)
TRG 172.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.7%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (8.57%)
BR100 5,275 Decreased By ▼ -12.58 (-0.24%)
BR30 27,634 Decreased By ▼ -46.91 (-0.17%)
KSE100 48,243 Decreased By ▼ -59.51 (-0.12%)
KSE30 19,605 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.27%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Australia shares to open flat, NZ up

  • The local share price index futures were up 0.07%, a 4.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

Australian shares are expected to trade flat on Tuesday, taking cues from a weak session on Wall Street, while lower commodity prices are expected to hurt local miners and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures were up 0.07%, a 4.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark retreated from record highs to close slightly lower on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,524.46 in early trade.

