World
Haiti postpones June 27 constitutional referendum: officials
- The decision was motivated by "difficulties" the electoral council faced as it tries to assemble and train all the temporary staff.
08 Jun 2021
PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haiti announced Monday that it will postpone a constitutional referendum that had been scheduled for June 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but did not give a new date for the vote.
The decision was motivated by "difficulties" the electoral council faced as it tries "to assemble and train all the temporary staff for the realization of the poll," said an official statement.
