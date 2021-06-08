ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
ASC 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
ASL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.27%)
FCCL 24.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
FFL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
HUBC 80.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.14%)
KAPCO 45.55 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.01%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
PAEL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
POWER 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
PTC 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
SNGP 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.85%)
TRG 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.86%)
BR100 5,271 Decreased By ▼ -16.57 (-0.31%)
BR30 27,721 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.15%)
KSE100 48,267 Decreased By ▼ -35.53 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,623 Decreased By ▼ -35.25 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Haiti postpones June 27 constitutional referendum: officials

  • The decision was motivated by "difficulties" the electoral council faced as it tries to assemble and train all the temporary staff.
AFP 08 Jun 2021

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haiti announced Monday that it will postpone a constitutional referendum that had been scheduled for June 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but did not give a new date for the vote.

The decision was motivated by "difficulties" the electoral council faced as it tries "to assemble and train all the temporary staff for the realization of the poll," said an official statement.

coronavirus pandemic Haiti constitutional referendum PORT AU PRINCE

Haiti postpones June 27 constitutional referendum: officials

