ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Price of DFSK Glory increases by upto Rs299,000

  • Covid-related supply-chain issues cause hike in rates
Syed Ahmed 07 Jun 2021

The DFSK Glory 580 saw a price hike of up to Rs299,000 as Covid-related supply-chain issues continued to disrupt the auto industry.

The company issued a communique to this effect on June 5, according to which the increase is due to the ongoing supply-chain issues being observed by automakers around the world. The notice said the production cost has increased due to the prevalent situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and it necessitated a price revision.

As per the notice, the new prices for all the variants of the DFSK Glory 580 are as follows:

Glory 580 Pro

New price: 4,699,000 Previous price: 4,549,000

Glory 580 T CVT

New price: 4,299,000 Previous price: 4,000,000

Glory 580 T Manual

New price: 4,049,000 Previous price: 3,750,000

Glory 580 1.8 Litre

New price: 4,449,000 Previous price: 4,250,000

These prices became effective from 6 June. The Glory 580 is the only seven-seater SUV in the local market. The Kia Sportage Alpha and MG ZS are the closest rivals to the low-tier DFSK Glory 580.

DFSK Glory 580 DFSK Glory 580 price DFSK Glory 580 Pro price Glory 580 T CVT price

Price of DFSK Glory increases by upto Rs299,000

Timeline of major train accidents in Pakistan since 2015

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio falls

Pakistan considers cut in import taxes for economic growth

Business hours in Sindh extended to 8pm

Pakistan's Abhi raises $2m in seed investment

Pressure on CIA as US withdrawal nears: NYT

Islamabad defends its interior Sindh initiative

Countries get bankrupted by corrupt heads: PM

Export promotion scheme: FBR for allowing 30pc local sales

Intensity of third wave declining

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters