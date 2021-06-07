Price of DFSK Glory increases by upto Rs299,000

The DFSK Glory 580 saw a price hike of up to Rs299,000 as Covid-related supply-chain issues continued to disrupt the auto industry.

The company issued a communique to this effect on June 5, according to which the increase is due to the ongoing supply-chain issues being observed by automakers around the world. The notice said the production cost has increased due to the prevalent situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and it necessitated a price revision.

As per the notice, the new prices for all the variants of the DFSK Glory 580 are as follows:

Glory 580 Pro

New price: 4,699,000 Previous price: 4,549,000

Glory 580 T CVT

New price: 4,299,000 Previous price: 4,000,000

Glory 580 T Manual

New price: 4,049,000 Previous price: 3,750,000

Glory 580 1.8 Litre

New price: 4,449,000 Previous price: 4,250,000

These prices became effective from 6 June. The Glory 580 is the only seven-seater SUV in the local market. The Kia Sportage Alpha and MG ZS are the closest rivals to the low-tier DFSK Glory 580.