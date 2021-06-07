Markets
Australia shares to edge higher
- The benchmark surged to a record high for a third straight session on Friday.
07 Jun 2021
Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Monday, taking cues from a strong Wall Street finish, while local miners and energy stocks are set to gain from higher commodity prices.
The local share price index futures rose nearly 0.1%, a 4.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
Markets in New Zealand were closed for a holiday.
